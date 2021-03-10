Headlines

'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' as Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy's son Aaravv turns a month old

A new video of Aaravv Reddy was shared by Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy on Instagram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2021, 06:30 PM IST

On March 9, 2021, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's son Aaravv Reddy turned one month. The couple has created an Instagram page for their baby boy wherein they share his cutest photos and videos. As Aaravv turned a month old, Anita and Rohit posted his video of lying on a bassinet and looking at all the beautiful decor which include balloons, a pillow, a huge doll of a baby and more.

With this video, Anita and Rohit along with Aaravv joined the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme bandwagon and it's too cute for words. The video is captioned as "And today I’m a month old." Aaravv's video has nearly 30k views and several celebs left cute comments on it. 

Earlier while welcoming a baby boy, Anita had said in a video, "It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly."

During her pregnancy, when Anita was quizzed about Rohit's excitement for the baby, she had said, "Rohit is very excited and thrilled. We already have a pet together and he is very very involved with Mowgli as well. So, as a parent, I know he will be 100% an active father. He is really looking forward to fatherhood. I think he is already so responsible, so excited, I am getting to see new sides to him. I think it is an exciting phase and we both are looking forward to it."

