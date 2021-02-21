Video: Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy explode internet with 'first glance' of son Aaravv Reddy

After announcing the name of their baby subtly, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have officially introduced their boy Aaravv Reddy. The couple shared a video on their social media pages and it's definitely too cute for words. In the video, Anita is seen having the painting of a bomb on her baby bump while Rohit acts like lighting it. Towards the end of the video, the actor is seen holding her baby Aaravv in her arms.

Anita shared the video and captioned it stating, "And our baby AARAVV has arrived 9/02/2021." While Rohit shared, "AARAVV has arrived! #firstglance."

Earlier soon after announcing her pregnancy, Anita had written on her Instagram page, "The journey to becoming parents will always be a special one for us. As parents-to-be, we want nothing but the best for our baby. The preparation for the arrival of the baby has gladly been the centre of our attention."

While talking about embracing motherhood, Anita had told BollywoodLife, "Absolutely. That was the whole plan. Nach Baliye is a journey that you can't do after a child. It gets a little difficult. Or you have to wait for your baby to grow up. So (we decided) after Nach Baliye we plan to have a baby. I have been busy with two TV shows, and workwise, I wanted to be free when I have a child. I don’t want a hectic work schedule when I get pregnant."

Anita and Rohit have been married since 2013 and Aaravv is their first child.