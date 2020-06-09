Parth Samthaan enjoys biryani at a restaurant in Hyderabad, says 'getting back to normalcy'

As India entered into Unlock 1, easing lockdown restrictions, television actor Parth Samthaan celebrated by visiting a restaurant and having a meal. He shared a picture of himself, on Instagram, and shared with his fans, "Getting back to normalcy. #unlockindia #foodstagram #foodie."

A lot of people commented on Parth's picture but the one that stood out was by his Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-star Karan Jotwani, who dropped a series of comments on the Instagram post. He wrote, "Nice thread latkofying. Love its flexibility," he wrote, pointing out a stray thread on his T-shirt.

He also wrote comments like, "Glares nikal ke khaaaa le (Take off your sunglasses before eating), the biryani looks better that way.. nice t shirt btw," and "Akele khatam Nahi kar payega (You will not be able to finish it alone). Abs marlena chaval khaane ke baaad (Do an ab workout after eating rice)."

For the uninformed, Parth flew to Hyderabad last month as domestic flight services resumed operations. On his Instagram stories, he shared a selfie video of himself with a face shield and joked that he looked like a character from the popular show Breaking Bad.

On the work front, Parth is currently playing the character of Anurag Basu in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, which also stars Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, and Aamna Sharif. He will also be a part of ALT Balaji web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu as a gangster.

In an interview with IANS, speaking about the series, he wrote, "I have been known for playing a perfect hero kind on television which has received immense love from my fans and audiences. With this show, I am venturing into completely new territory and viewers will get to see me in a completely different avatar. The character has its machismo, attitude, glamour style from the ‘90s and far from the usual stuff."