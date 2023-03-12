'Oscar do bhai koi': Rakhi Sawant brutally trolled after she breaks down while talking about Adil Durrani

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Be it her personal life or her professional life, television queen Rakhi Sawant never fails to make headlines. Recently, she broke down at an event while talking about her husband Adil Durrani who cheated on her and has been arrested in domestic violence and rape case.

The video of Rakhi has been shared by Viral Bhayani on social media and netizens have been trolling the actress. One of the social media users wrote, “Bas karo rakhi ....itna over hamesha nai karna hota hai....kabhi normal behave b karliya karo...sehat ke liye accha hota hai.” The second one said, “Bichra bajuwala kya control kiya he smile ko.” The third one said, “Sab confused h onset horha h ya real me.” The fourth one stated, “Es ne itnii Emotion acting ke hai k ab real ka b pata nahi chalta k a such mai roo rahi hai ya acting kr rahi hai.”

The fifth person commented, “Chi chi kitni buri lg rhi schi tu kal bhi buri thi tu aaj bhi buri hai tu kal bhi buri rahegi rakhi isliye tere sath acha bhi tujhe bura lgta h loudi.” Another said,”isko Oscars dedo bhai koi.”

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani married in 2022 in a private ceremony and disclosed the same in January 2023. Before the wedding, Sawant had converted to Islam and changed her name to Fathima. Later, the couple separated, and she made several accusations against him and filed a police complaint.

Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against her husband alleging he has taken money and jewellery from her. While talking to media outside Mumbais Oshiwara police station, Rakhi claimed, "He came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police. He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media."’

