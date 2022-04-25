Nia Sharma sets internet on fire with her sizzling dance moves on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, watch video

Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma is one of the most energetic and bold actresses working at the moment. She's been a trendsetter since the start of her profession. On Instagram, the actress has a fan base of 7 million people. Her style and sense of fashion keep her in the spotlight all the time.

Nia's most recent video has also gone viral that she posted on her Instagram account. Nia may be seen dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani in a red saree in this video, as well as to Badshah's song Garmi in a red outfit.

Nia can be seen in the video setting the stage on fire with her killer dance moves at the ITA Awards function on Sunday. The teaser for Nia's explosive dance is making fans' hearts skip a beat, and the video has gone viral on social media sites. Fans have praised her dance skills after seeing the video.



On Friday, March 25, Nia shared a reel in which she was seen attempting a headstand multiple times before finally getting it right.

"All I’m saying is I’ve just begun…Waiting to reach ultra pro max level…( but there is death in between)", she displayed her funny sense of humour in her caption. Nia was seen sporting a red sports bra and pants in the video gone viral on the internet. Her fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.



Nia was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0. The series debuted on ZEE5, an OTT platform. In the supernatural fantasy thriller television drama, Nia played the part of a Naagin. Naagin was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and centred on the lives of a shape-shifting serpent woman whose only goal was to seek revenge.