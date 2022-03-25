Nia Sharma aces headstand like a pro, video will make your jaws drop - Watch

Popular television actress Nia Sharma keeps sharing her sizzling and sensuous photos on Instagram. The actress is a fitness enthusiast too as she also uploads her workout videos on her Instagram Stories and posts. On Friday, March 25, Nia shared a reel in which she was seen attempting a headstand multiple times before finally getting it right.

"All I’m saying is I’ve just begun…Waiting to reach ultra pro max level…( but there is death in between)", she displayed her funny sense of humour in her caption. Nia was seen sporting a red sports bra and pants in the video gone viral on the internet. Her fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Arjun Bijlani, who starred with the actress in the music video titled 'Tum Bewafa Ho', responded to her amazing reel with two emojis of clapping hands. Vijayendra Kumeria, her co-star from 'Naagin 4, was also pleasantly surprised to see the video as he wrote, "Oh teri".



Nia likes experimenting with multiple ways to keep herself in shape as she was seen attempting pole dancing and hula-hooping in January. Both the videos had gone viral on the internet with netizens appreciating her dedication. In February, she had shared a throwback video flaunting her pole dancing skills and as a caption to her clip, she had written, "I miss the pole .. those bruised knees and thighs…..the excruciating body ache! Still ready for all of it again".



READ | Nia Sharma's throwback pole dancing video goes viral, netizen replies 'sir ghum gaya mera'

Nia has acted in multiple successful television serials such as 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, and 'Jamai Raja'. She has also featured in hit music videos titled 'Phoonk Le', 'Garbe Ki Raat', and 'Do Ghoont' recently. Sharma has also won the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India' in 2020.