Neha Mehta aka 'Anjali Taarak Mehta' of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' all set to quit the show?

Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed its historic run of 12 years and counting. Now, reports suggest that Neha Mehta who has been playing Anjali Taarak Mehta in the show for the past 12 years is planning to quit the show.

As per reports in BollywoodLife, Neha has apparently conveyed her decision to the makers and has not been reporting to the sets. And now, as per the latest development Neha has finally bid adieu to the show and will not be seen in the future episodes.

BollywoodLife quoted a report saying, "Neha informed her decision to the makers in advance and they tried to hold her back and convince her to stay back. But the actress has some different plans for her career and hence she chose to say goodbye."

Recently, Rakesh Bedi joint the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Taarak Mehta's boss. Confirming his joining, Rakesh had said, "Yes, I have started shooting for the show and yesterday (August 14) was my first day on the sets."

He further added, "It’s is very interesting. So, I was narrated this role 12 years ago when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began. I am playing the role of Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha’s boss, the character is part of the actual story also in the book. It is a very important role. But things did not materalise as the story did not go in that direction and it was more about Jethalal. This time when the shooting started once again started I was called. The show will see a change and my character will be introduced. My character was always part of the show, but it was never introduced or explored."