Chirag Paswan returns to NDA after meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi

Delhi: Woman's family stabs 25-year-old boyfriend to death over affair

Asia Cup 2023 schedule likely to be announced soon, opening match to kick off in Pakistan; check details

Television

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

Urfi Javed posted a no-makeup photo after she got eye fillers.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

On Monday, Urfi Javed, who is known for her style statement, took to Instagram and shared her no-makeup selfie. Dropping the photos, she revealed that she got under-eye fillers after being trolled for her dark circles.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “I was trolled so much because of my dark circles, I got under eye fillers and now my face looks f*cked up !! The under eyes are uneven and weird! Now even makeup can't hide my weird under eyes !! Why did I do this to myself.”

She later deleted the story and posted another photo with the caption, “Was so consious with my undereyes dark circles ,I always have been, I had them since I was a child. So yeah, I got under eye fillers and my face looks very ........ Hoping this will settle! And yeah this is what I look sans makeup! I do not wish to be photographed without make-up, that's it! That's my wish!”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed often grabs headlines because of her bizarre fashion sense. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often shares her looks made from DIY on social media. Meanwhile, as per latest media reports, the actress is soon going to make her Bollywood debut. 

According to reports from ETimes, a source close to the actress said that Urfi Javed has been approached for Ekta Kapoor’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The source quoted, “Uorfi has been approached for 'Love, Sex, aur Dhokha 2' as she fits perfectly for the lead character. Uorfi might take this film as her Bollywood debut.” 

The rumours of Urfi Javed being the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 have created a huge buzz around the movie. However, neither the makers nor Urfi has yet made any confirmation about the same.

 

