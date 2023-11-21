Headlines

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend shares cryptic post after his closeness with Mannara in BB17: 'I wish more people knew...'

DNA Verified: Did PM Modi leave Pat Cummins alone with ICC trophy after World Cup 2023 final? Know truth here

‘Justice for Sanju Samson:’ Netizens react after star wicket-keeper dropped from India’s T20I squad vs Australia

DNA TV Show: How 41 workers trapped under Uttarkashi tunnel being rescued?

Bigg Boss 17: Navid Sole calls Arun Mahashetty, Tehelka Bhai backstabbers, discusses Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy

DNA Verified: Did PM Modi leave Pat Cummins alone with ICC trophy after World Cup 2023 final? Know truth here

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend shares cryptic post after his closeness with Mannara in BB17: 'I wish more people knew...'

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend shares a cryptic post after his closeness with Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17 house.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:32 AM IST

Munawar Faruqui who is currently in the Bigg Boss 17 house, is being linked to another contestant in the house, Mannara Chopra. Their close friendship in the house has fans linking them up. Now, his girlfriend Nazila has taken to Instagram and shared a cryptic post. 

On Monday, Nazila took to her Instagram and shared a cryptic post about people not being the same as they are perceived to be. Her post read, “One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn't how it seems online. nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be, in fact, the reality will take you by surprise. This is why they usually say "never meet your idols" because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they actually are so don't be fooled by what you see online or on TV.” 

Bigg Boss Tak shared the post on Twitter and wrote, “Amidst Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's link-up, close friendship inside Bigg Boss 17. Munawar's girlfriend Nazila Sitashi took to Instagram and posted a cryptic message.” 

Some of the netizens came in support of Munawar Faruqui. One of the comments read, “Munawar ne kuch galat ni kiya.” Another wrote, “She is a jealous soul?” Another wrote, “She has indirectly targeted him.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss shocked the netizens with his move to eliminate Navid Sole in a mid-week eviction. Navid’s eviction left every housemate in tears. As per reports, 4 more contestants will be eliminated from the house this week and 6 wildcards will enter the house to spice up the game. 

About Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan is back to host the new season of the reality game show. At the premiere, the actor announced that the game would not be the same for everyone and Bigg Boss would be openly biased and so would be seen in the house. Now it will be interesting to see whose journey will end this week.

