Munawar Faruqui gets into huge fight after Anurag Dobhal instigates Ayesha Khan against him in BB17: ‘Tujhe toh main...'

Munawar Faruqui lashes out at Anurag Dobhal after he instigates Ayesha Khan against him in Bigg Boss 17.

Recently, after Salman Khan bashed Ayesha Khan and questioned her motive to come in Bigg Boss 17, the social media influencer fainted and was rushed to the hospital due to low blood pressure. Now she is back in the house and is ignoring Munawar Faruqui. However, Anurag Dobhal tried to instigate her against the stand-up comedian which led to a big fight between him and Munawar.

Bigg Boss insider The Khabri shared a promo of the new year's first episode of Bigg Boss 17 which showed the contestants welcoming Ayesha Khan back in the house after she went out for treatment. Ayesha hugged everyone in the house, however, she ignored Munawar Faruqui. Later, when she was sitting with Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Anurag Dobhal, Anurag tried to instigate her against Munawar.

Anurag said, "After all that happened, I saw him smiling," to which a shocked Ayesha replied, "After I went out of the house?" Anurag said yes. However, Ankita Lokhande came in support of Munawar and explained to Ayesha that he was talking about something else and that was a painful smile. She further asked Ayesha not to trust Anurag as he is against Munawar anyway.

However, Ankita also asked Munawar to clear the air there and then told him what Anurag said which enraged him. The stand-up comedian was heard saying to Anurag, "Who are you anyway?" Anurag replied, "Are you anyone's friend in the house?" Munawar then said, "You look for yourself." The argument further escalated and the two got into a heated exchange of words where Anurag challenged him to come near him and Munawar said, "Tujhe toh main dur se khaa jaaun."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has introduced another twist on the first day of the new year. Bigg Boss announced the nomination task where he revealed that only the three captains of the house, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Aoora have the right to nominate the contestants. While Munawar nominated Anurag Dobhal, Isha nominated Ayesha Khan and Aoora nominated Abhishek Kumar. However, Bigg then announced a shocking twist and said one of the three will be evicted immediately from the house and asked the contestants to decide the fate of the three. It will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end.