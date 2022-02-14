Mouni Roy wishes her Valentine Suraj Nambiar 'happy love day', shares unseen pics

Newlywed Mouni Roy has been enjoying marital bliss with her husband Suraj Nambiar these days. She is having a good time in Kashmir, the actress often shares her pictures from the beautiful land on social media.

On Valentine’s Day, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a series of unseen pictures with Suraj. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Err’yday is sooooo freaking fun with you ..Happy love day baby.”

Take a look:

On January 27, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar. Three days later, Mouni returned to Mumbai, and they looked charmingly loveable as a duo. Mouni Roy charmed paparazzi with her saree look, whereas Suraj was looking ethnically classy in his kurta-pyjama and ethnic footwear. While posing for the camera, Roy was on cloud-9. She was extremely happy, and she even thanked the media for their wishes. Mouni said, “Thank you so much for showering so much love to us,” she holds Suraj and continues, “we're truly grateful.”

The couple exchanged solemn vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions. After a dreamy wedding with Suraj, Mouni Roy hosted a sangeet night in order to celebrate her happiness with her friends and close ones. In one of the videos that are going viral on social media, the actress can be seen grooving to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’. She can be seen wearing a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery.

Suraj, who looked dapper in a royal blue sherwani, also joined her on the stage and started grooving with his wife. Celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa, and more attended the function. In one of the videos, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss while cutting the cake.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist in the film. The actress made her acting debut in Bollywood in the sports drama ‘Gold’ opposite Akshay Kumar.