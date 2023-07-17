Headlines

Know all about Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s ‘Gulita’ bungalow worth Rs 450 crore

Meet man who once led Rs 5,36,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Did Karan Johar take a dig at the makers of Merry Christmas?

Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after phone explodes during takeoff

Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Know all about Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s ‘Gulita’ bungalow worth Rs 450 crore

The Hollywood actors' strike: Everything you need to know in 10 points | Sag-Aftra Strike

Meet man who once led Rs 5,36,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

6 food items to improve bowel movement

10 funny nicknames of Bollywood celebrities 

AI reimagines Hrithik Roshan as Viking warrior

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

3 terrorists with narcotics and weapons injured by Indian Army in Poonch

Colombian rescuers find four children alive, including 11-month-old, in Amazon after plane crash

Meta launches Twitter's rival 'Threads': Here’s all you need to know about the new app

Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

Mona Singh says relatives told parents 'aapki beti family ka naam badnaam kar degi' when she entered showbiz | Exclusive

SC rejects plea against comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly 'humiliating' lawyers and judicial system

HomeTelevision

Television

Mona Singh says relatives told parents 'aapki beti family ka naam badnaam kar degi' when she entered showbiz | Exclusive

Mona Singh talks about her unconventional career choices, early days of career, and association with coto.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mona Singh has donned many hats in a two-decade-long career. She has been an actor, an anchor, and now she is an influencer, in the truest sense of the word. Mona has started her own community on the all-women social media platform coto, which is aimed at empowering women and encouraging them to make their own choices. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Mona opens up about her association with coto, learnings from her life that she brings to this experience, and more.

In our country, women communities are looked down upon. If five women are sitting together, people assume they are gossiping. So, to have a whole community dedicated to women online is positive indeed. How did you come to be associated with it?

Tarun Katial came up with the idea for coto and he wanted me to get involved with creating my own community. I am known for unconventional choices and living life on my own terms. That is why maybe he thought I am apt for it, to bring about some small change and start a conversation. I was really excited about creating this app and letting women know that the only thing we have is this one life.

Your community on coto is called Meri Marzi. What’s the story behind that?

Our community is somewhere helping other women fulfil their dreams and go out in pursuit of their happiness. I am more than happy to be a part of this. We were thinking of names and I even thought of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara but that’s too filmy. So, I wanted to stick to who I am and everyone said maine hamesha apni marzi ki hai (I have always done what I felt) and that stuck. I feel it liberates me and other women because we encourage them to do that.

Do you feel the world has changed enough for women to dictate terms now, in things that matter?

Women are always told what to do. Now, of course things are changing but change always takes time. But what we need to do is start a conversation about it, at least. There are so many women who just want to be heard. They may not even be looking for any solution but they want their voice to be heard.

So when were you told what you ‘should and should not’ do?

My parents said anything of that sort to me. They were very clear that I should finish my graduation because you never know if I would get work in this (entertainment) industry or not. So, at least I should be well educated so that I am able to apply for a job somewhere. But most of my relatives would call my parents and telling them ki aapki beti showbiz me jaa rahi hai, kharab ho jayegi, family ka naam badnaam kar degi (your daughter is entering the show business, she will get spoiled, she will ruin the family name). All those things, my parents heard. But they never reacted. They let me do what I wanted to. And when they saw Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin (her first show) being an overnight success, all these same relatives congratulated them and invited me home.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

Did Karan Johar take a dig at the makers of Merry Christmas?

Meet man who once led Rs 5,36,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Asthma in Monsoon: 5 effective tips to manage it during rainy season

Meet IIT dropout who quit job, built Rs 98492 crore firm, to earn Rs 205 crore from ex-employer, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE