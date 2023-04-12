National Award-winning actress Uttara Baokar, best known for Tamas and Yatra, passes away at 79

Uttara Baokar/Twitter

The veteran film and television actress Uttara Baokar has passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday, April 12. The late actress acted in a number of notable plays before making her debut in the Hindi film industry. Uttara Baokar was even awarded the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mrinal Sen's Ek Din Achanak released in 1989.

Uttara Baokar began her television with Shyam Benegal's travel-based television series Yatra, which was broadcast on Doordarshan in 1986 and starred an ensemble of talented actors such as Om Puri, Raghubir Yadav, Ila Arun, Neena Gupta, Mohan Gokhale, and Himani Shivpuri amongst others.

In 1988, she was seen in the period television film Tamas, directed by Govind Nihalani and based on Bhisham Sahni's Hindi novel of the same name. First shown as a mini-series on Doordarshan, it featured a huge star cast comprising Om Puri, Deepa Sahi, Amrish Puri, AK Hangal, Dina Pathak, KK Raina, Pankaj Kapur, Saeed Jaffrey, and other talented actors.

The late actress was also seen in multiple films such as Rukmavati Ki Haveli, Doghi, Sardari Begum, Thakshak, Vaastupurush, Uttarayan, Shevri, Badha, Dor, Aaja Nachle, 8 x 10 Tasveer, Samhita, Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami, Island City, Sandhya Chaya, Devbhoomi, Dithee and Welcome Home.

The late actress even played Jassi's grandmother in the popular Sony Television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin headlined by Mona Singh. Her other serials include Udaan, Antaral, Rishtey Kora Kaagaz, Nazarana, Kashmakash Zindagi Ki, and Jabb Love Hua.

In 1984, Uttara Baokar was even conferred with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her excellent contribution as an actor in the Hindi theatre. She had studied acting at the esteemed institution of the National School of Drama in Delhi.