Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, known for playing Khopdi in Nukkad, passes away at 70

Sameer Khakhar also appeared in multiple other films and serials such as Circus, Shrimaan Shrimati, Awwal Number, Parinda, and Raja Babu among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Sameer Khakhar/Twitter

Veteran television and film actor Sameer Khakar has passed away at 70. The actor, best known for playing Khopdi in the cult Doordarshan television series Nukkad, breathed his last on Wednesday early morning at M M Hospital, Borivali, where he was admitted after facing respiratory problems yesterday. 

His brother Ganesh Khakhar confirmed his demise to Times Now and said, "Yesterday afternoon he was not feeling well, he was unconscious. On Tuesday (March 14), he was taken to the hospital." The report also added that the late actor's funeral will take place today at Babhai Naka Crematorium, Borivali.

Sameer Khakhar also appeared in films such as Parinda, Shehzaade, Awwal Number, Aatank Hi Aatank, and Patakha to name a few. Apart from Nukkad, he was also seen in other serials including Circus, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Sanjivani among others.

