Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Achieved our first breakthrough, say officials as 6-inch wide pipe reaches workers

Studies on Neuroprotective Potential of IGF-1 DES Peptide

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Actress Prakruti Mishra was spotted in the stands during the Ind vs Aus World Cup final on Sunday. Know all about her

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

The Indian cricket team took on Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where over 90,000 fans were in attenadance. With 99% of the fans dressed in India’s blue colours, the stadium looked like a sea of blue. But among the sea of blue, camerapersons for the official broadcasters seemed to fixate on one woman in white. An Indian supporter dressed in white drew camerapersons’ attention time and again, becoming popular online too, with fans calling her ‘World Cup final’s mystery girl’.

Who is World Cup final’s mystery girl?

The mystery girl, who was seen on TV screens on Star Sports and Hotstar on several occasions during the final, is no ordinary fan though. The woman is 28-year-old Odia actress Prakruti Mishra, who has worked in Odia cinema as well as Hindi and Odia TV and OTT shows. The actress is an avid cricket fan and makes it a point to follow high-profile cricket matches. On Sunday, her love for cricket brought her to the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the cameras spotted her cheering for Team India. Upon conclusion of the final, Prakruti posted a cheeky video poking fun at her status as the mystery girl.

Prakruti Mishra’s films and National Award

Daughter of Odia music composer Manmath Mishra and news reader Krushnapriya Mishra, Prakruti grew up in Bhubaneshwar and did her college from Mumbai, while also training in Odissi dance. She made her acting debut as a child artiste at the age of 5. She rose to popularity in ETV Odia's Tulasi playing Smruti. She also won the Odisha State Film Award for Best Child Actor for her performance in Sashughara Chalijibi in 2006. In 2009, she began doing lead roles in Odia films, which led to her being cast in the 2018 film Hello Arsi, for which she won her only National Film Award, as a special jury mention.

Prakruti Mishra’ TV and OTT career

In 2014, Prakruti Mishra tried her hand in Bollywood when she appeared in India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj but did not win. Over the next few years, she appeared in TV shows like Trideviyaan and Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, before landing a lead role in Bitti Business Wali. In 2019, she was seen in the reality show Ace of Space season 2, followed by an appearance in the 2020 web series Class of 2020.

