'Odisha ki Urfi Javed': National Award-winner Prakruti Mishra trolled for wearing revealing top made of party decoration

Prakruti Mishra in her recent pictures

Odia film and TV actress Prakruti Mishra has been at the receiving end of some trolling for her latest social media pictures. The actress, who is a known name in Odia industry and a National Award winner, was criticised for her recent pictures where she wore a revealing top made of party decoration, with many netizens comparing her to Urfi Javed.

Prakruti took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share two pictures of herself from a recent shoot. The actress is wearing blue denims with a multicoloured tank top made of party decor items in the pics. She paired the outfit with black sunglasses and a fanny pack. In one of the posts, the actress wrote alongside, “Evolution in my veins”.

Many praised prakruti for her glamorous turn and her style statement But others criticised her unusual fashion choice and compared her to Urfi Javed, the model and actress known for her controversial sartorial choices. One commented, “Odisha ki Urfi Javed.” Another called her ‘Urfi lite’.

Many of Prakruti’s fans defended her, however. Ina comment against the mean remarks, one fan wrote, “Breaks my heart to see how women in the comments are trashing her. It's really her own choice. Clothes are not designed to just please others, sometimes it's your own feel good thing. Please have to shame because you don't have the right to shame her because she is a celebrity.”

The 28-year-old made her acting debut at the age of five as a child artiste, rising to popularity with her performance in ETV Odia's Tulasi, for which she won an Odisha State Filkm Award. In 2018, she received a National Award (special mention) for her performance in the Odia film Hello Arsi. She transitioned to Hindi with the TV show Bitti Business Wali and was also seen on the reality show Ace of Space 2 in 2019.