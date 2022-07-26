Prakruti Mishra opens up on her public brawl with Babushaan Mohanty's wife, says 'I won't break down...'

Prakruti Mishra

National award winner Prakruti Mishra opened up about the horrific experience of getting molested, man-handled, and humiliated by her co-star Babushaan Mohanty's wife. The public brawl between Prakruti and Mohanty's wife went viral in no time, and the videos of public humiliation were there online.

Prakruti has shared a video on her Instagram in which she recalled the incident. The actress stated that while she was getting humiliated by the other woman, she plead for help. However, people were busy recording videos and taking selfies with her. Mishra was recalling that incident, and she broke down in tears. But, she controlled her feelings and stated that she will stay strong, and will stand up against such atrocities.

Babushaan Mohanty's wife alleged that her husband Odia actor is having an extramarital affair with Prakruti. That's the reason why she was beaten up. On this whole incident, and Babushaan's marriage life Prakruti stated, "A lot of allegations have been brought against me. Why would anyone break anybody's house if it is already broken? If you do not want to allow your man to go to work, put a chain around his neck and keep him home. What is the outcome of torturing and bringing fake allegations against another woman, when you cannot keep your husband."

Mishra has confirmed that her family is taking legal actions against Mohanty's wife. Furthermore, the actress has even announced that she has called off her upcoming film with Babushaan. Prakruti claimed that their project would have changed the Odia film industry. Prakruti concluded by saying that if any girl or woman faces such horrors, she will be there to support her. Prakruti stated that 'she won't break down' and this incident has made her stronger.