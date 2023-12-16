Headlines

Meet Shark Tank India’s new shark, owner of $1 billion company, who raised $30 million from investors

Shark Tank India is getting bigger and better. Learn more about the newest shark, Acko founder and CEO, Varun Dua.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Shark Tank India will soon return with its third season, and the makers aren't leaving any stone unturned in making this season bigger and grander. In the latest development, Sony LIV is delighted to announce an exceptional addition to the prestigious panel of sharks for the highly anticipated Shark Tank India 3. Joining the esteemed lineup of entrepreneurs and industry leaders this season is Varun Dua, Founder and CEO of Acko.

Who is Varun Dua? 

38 years old Varun is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Acko Insurance. He is also the owner of CoverFox. Varun completed his Bachelor's degree from the University of Mumbai and he did his masters from a business school in India called, MICA (formerly known as Mudra Institute of Communications), Ahmedabad. 

Varun Dua's humble beginnings

Varun has over 10+ years of experience in the insurance market, and he was in charge of marketing analytics for direct business acquisition and technology for effective customer service. A year after graduating, Varun started his career as a Trainee at Leo Burnett Advertising. Varun has worked for Tata AIG Life Insurance and Franklin Templeton Investments as a marketing manager. 

Varun Dua founded Acko because...

Varun wanted to start his own venture, and one of the key motivations to start Acko was the awareness that there had been an open chance to use the World Wide Web (Internet) to bring interesting ways of selling insurance products. Less, hassle-free paperwork, with quick results. 

When Varun raised $30 million from investors before Acko

Before launching Acko in 2016, Varun launched one of the biggest online insurance aggrivators, CoeverFox. Due to his previous records, Varun raised $30 million from investors for Acko. 

Value of Acko Insurance

As per Livemint report of October 2021, Acko became India's 34th startup to become a unicorn, with a valuation of $1 billion and above. 

Varun Dua in Shark Tank India 3

Varun Dua will join the panel that includes Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals LTD), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato), Azhar Iqubal (Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts), and Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund). Shark Tank India 3 will stream exclusively on Sony Liv.

