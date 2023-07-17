Meet highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss history, not Rimi Sen, Hina, Khali, Sidharth, Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra, Dipika

Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 tipped to get new pink colour option, launch in coming months

Sudha Murty on Narayana Murthy, other entrepreneurs says, 'Difficult to deal with a more successful man, they are not..'

This school dropout became millionaire at 23, built multi-crore company, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, Amul are his clients

Discovering Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s perfect date night: PJ’s, movies at home and ‘ordering in’

After Yamuna wreaks havoc in Delhi, Ganga breaches danger mark in Devprayag, alert issued in Haridwar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wimbledon surprises Indian fans with hilarious Hindi tweet on Alcaraz vs Djokovic match

Apple iPhone 15 tipped to get new pink colour option, launch in coming months

Sudha Murty on Narayana Murthy, other entrepreneurs says, 'Difficult to deal with a more successful man, they are not..'

Most expensive Indian films with budgets higher than total cost of Chandrayaan 3

Benefits of having dinner early

Health benefits of Corn or Bhutta during Monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

DNA: Know all about the ongoing wrestlers' protest

Delhi floods ground zero: At midnight BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visits relief camp, attacks Delhi Government

Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's IPL century & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 19

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

This singer-turned-actor gave highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, and not Diljit, Ammy Virk, Gippy, or Amrinder Gill

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan film's release date announced with intriguing posters

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss history, not Rimi Sen, Hina, Khali, Sidharth, Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra, Dipika

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is currently airing on Reliance Jio app and the season has managed to grab attention, thanks to its host Salman Khan. Yes, you read it right, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been hosting the superhit reality TV show Bigg Boss for around a decade is now hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 too. Some of the known faces in Bigg Boss OTT 2 are actor-turned-director Pooja Bhatt, TV actor Avinash Sachdeva, Falaq Naaz and Jiya. Social media star Abhishek Malkhan is also one of the contestants of the show. Foreign model Jadd Hadid is also locked inside the house for this season. It is said that all the contestants are being paid good amount of money for their participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is currently airing on Reliance Jio app and the season has managed to grab attention, thanks to its host Salman Khan. Yes, you read it right, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been hosting the superhit reality TV show Bigg Boss for around a decade is now hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 too. Some of the known faces in Bigg Boss OTT 2 are actor-turned-director Pooja Bhatt, TV actor Avinash Sachdeva, Falaq Naaz and Jiya. Social media star Abhishek Malkhan is also one of the contestants of the show. Foreign model Jadd Hadid is also locked inside the house for this season. It is said that all the contestants are being paid good amount of money for their participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on TV and the show has seen many ‘unique’ contestants over the years. It is not easy to survive in Bigg Boss house because the celebrity contestants are required to remain inside the house for weeks with strangers without phone and many other facilities. The contestants, however, are paid good amount for their stay in the house and some of them earn in lakhs per weeks.

Popular TV star Sumbul Touqeer Khan was the highest paid celebrity contestant on the last season of Bigg Boss as according to reports, Sumbul, 18, was paid Rs 12 lakh per week.

Take a look at some of the highest paid contestant in Bigg Boss history.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson appeared on Bigg Boss Season 4 and was paid Rs 2 crore for just three days

S Sreesanth

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth participated in Bigg boss Season 12 and was paid Rs 50 lakh per week, according to reports.

Khali

WWE star Khali entered the house in Bigg Boss Season 4 and earned Rs 50 lakh per week

Karanvir Bohra

TV star Karanvir Bohra participated in Bigg Boss Season 12 and was reportedly paid Rs 20 lakh per week.

Dipika Kakar

Popular TV actress and winner of Bigg Boss Season 12, Dipika Kakar, was paid Rs 15 lakh per week.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Imlie fame actress Sumbul appeared on Bigg Boss Season 16 and she earned Rs 12 lakh per week.

Karisma Tanna

The leggy lass was seen on Bigg Boss Season 8 and was reportedly paid Rs 10 lakh per week.

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla was reportedly paid Rs 9 lalh L per week

Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss Season 15 star Karan Kundrra was reportedly paid Rs 4.5 crore for entire season.

Rimi Sen

Former Bollywood actress Rimi Sen was paid Rs 2 crore for her stint in Bigg Boss Season 9.

Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was paid a salary of Rs 1.7 crore for her 17 weeks stint inside the house.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

India's MBA, ESG& Ajeenkya D.Y.Patil University revolutionize business education with 4 tailored global MBA programs

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE