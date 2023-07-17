Meet highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss history, not Rimi Sen, Hina, Khali, Sidharth, Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra, Dipika

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is currently airing on Reliance Jio app and the season has managed to grab attention, thanks to its host Salman Khan. Yes, you read it right, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been hosting the superhit reality TV show Bigg Boss for around a decade is now hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 too. Some of the known faces in Bigg Boss OTT 2 are actor-turned-director Pooja Bhatt, TV actor Avinash Sachdeva, Falaq Naaz and Jiya. Social media star Abhishek Malkhan is also one of the contestants of the show. Foreign model Jadd Hadid is also locked inside the house for this season. It is said that all the contestants are being paid good amount of money for their participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is currently airing on Reliance Jio app and the season has managed to grab attention, thanks to its host Salman Khan. Yes, you read it right, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been hosting the superhit reality TV show Bigg Boss for around a decade is now hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 too. Some of the known faces in Bigg Boss OTT 2 are actor-turned-director Pooja Bhatt, TV actor Avinash Sachdeva, Falaq Naaz and Jiya. Social media star Abhishek Malkhan is also one of the contestants of the show. Foreign model Jadd Hadid is also locked inside the house for this season. It is said that all the contestants are being paid good amount of money for their participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on TV and the show has seen many ‘unique’ contestants over the years. It is not easy to survive in Bigg Boss house because the celebrity contestants are required to remain inside the house for weeks with strangers without phone and many other facilities. The contestants, however, are paid good amount for their stay in the house and some of them earn in lakhs per weeks.

Popular TV star Sumbul Touqeer Khan was the highest paid celebrity contestant on the last season of Bigg Boss as according to reports, Sumbul, 18, was paid Rs 12 lakh per week.

Take a look at some of the highest paid contestant in Bigg Boss history.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson appeared on Bigg Boss Season 4 and was paid Rs 2 crore for just three days

S Sreesanth

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth participated in Bigg boss Season 12 and was paid Rs 50 lakh per week, according to reports.

Khali

WWE star Khali entered the house in Bigg Boss Season 4 and earned Rs 50 lakh per week

Karanvir Bohra

TV star Karanvir Bohra participated in Bigg Boss Season 12 and was reportedly paid Rs 20 lakh per week.

Dipika Kakar

Popular TV actress and winner of Bigg Boss Season 12, Dipika Kakar, was paid Rs 15 lakh per week.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Imlie fame actress Sumbul appeared on Bigg Boss Season 16 and she earned Rs 12 lakh per week.

Karisma Tanna

The leggy lass was seen on Bigg Boss Season 8 and was reportedly paid Rs 10 lakh per week.

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla was reportedly paid Rs 9 lalh L per week

Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss Season 15 star Karan Kundrra was reportedly paid Rs 4.5 crore for entire season.

Rimi Sen

Former Bollywood actress Rimi Sen was paid Rs 2 crore for her stint in Bigg Boss Season 9.

Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was paid a salary of Rs 1.7 crore for her 17 weeks stint inside the house.