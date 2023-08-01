Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

Made in Heaven season 2 trailer brings back the principal cast, introduces new faces, and features several guest stars.

The trailer of the much-awaited drama series Made in Heaven’s second season is finally here, and fans say it has been everything they were waiting for. Nearly four years after the end of season one, the show is returning with newer weddings and the same-old wedding planners. The trailer shows how the series’ protagonists will balance personal and professional challenges and organise bigger, grander, and more colourful weddings.

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz, the show features the titular wedding planning company in Delhi and how they discover more about themselves while they cater to the rich and elite of Delhi. The show also stars Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar this time.

Apart from the principal cast, the new season promises an impressive slew of guest stars including Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Shibani Dandekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Pulkit Samrat, Vikrant Massey, Elnaaz Norouzi, Imaad Shah, Sarah Jane Dias, Shrishti Behl, Neil Bhoopalam, Lillete Dubey, Anurag Kashyap, and Sabyasachi.

"It feels amazing to be back as Tara in Made in Heaven Season 2. For me Tara's journey has been both fascinating and challenging as she navigates her personal life with Adil and Faiza while planning lavish weddings,” said Sobhita Dhulipala. Arjun Mathur shared his excitement saying, "It is an interesting journey to revisit a previously essayed character and hit new notes and dimensions with it. Playing Karan in Made in Heaven has been a transformative experience. The love and recognition from the first season, including the International Emmy nomination, have been overwhelming.”

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the International Emmy-nominated series is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Made in Heaven season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 10.