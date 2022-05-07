Lock Upp Finale: Prince Narula chooses Ekta Kapoor's show over winner's trophy

Lock Upp

Lock Upp's grand finale night has been full of surprises, and Kangana Ranaut was astonished by the first big twist by revealing that Prince Narula was never a contestant. Kangana Ranaut said that Prince entered the show as a person who would inspire the housemates to play their game properly.

Kangana said that Prince was assigned to spice up the game, and as he had successfully accomplished his mission, Kangana brought the contract, confirming Prince as a part of producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming mega-project. Kangana played the temptation task with Prince and asked him to choose between a contract and a trophy. Narula said that he doesn't deserve to take away the winner trophy and he would like to stick to the contract.

Check out Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash perfromance

Then Kangana revealed Munawar Faruqui as one of the top 3 contestants. Later, the ex-contestants voted between Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, and Anjali got the maximum votes, becoming the 2nd contestant in the top 3. Kangana congratulated Anjali and said that she totally deserve to be in the top 3 contestants. Ranaut also said that Munawar earned 18 lakh votes, and he was chosen among the other 6 contestants.

Host Kangana Ranaut has made sure to keep the 'masala' quotient constant. Show's Jailor Karan Kundrra and Warden Tejasswi Prakash added more charm to the show, and Kangana appreciated the duo's effort.Kangana invited Karan and Tejasswi on stage and perform on Naagin gin and Ek Ho Gaye Hum aur Tum. Kangana enjoyed their performance and wished they stay together forever. Ranaut terms a hashtag for them #ArrestedTogetherForever. Later, Ranaut said, "Humare show mein yeh Kaidis jab aaye they tab aarop leke aaye they, toh TejRan, ab aap ek aarop lagayege ek dusre pe. Tejasswi instantly revealed that Karan is obsessed with his phone, and she hates it.