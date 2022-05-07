Lock Upp Finale: Kangana Ranaut asks Tejasswi Prakash to reaval worst quality of Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash-Kangana Ranaut-Karan Kundrra

Lock Upp finale night has been a grand affair, and host Kangana Ranaut has made sure to keep the 'masala' quotient constant. Show's Jailor Karan Kundrra and Warden Tejasswi Prakash added more charm to the show, and Kangana appreciated the duo's effort.

Kangana invited Karan and Tejasswi on stage and perform on Naagin gin and Ek Ho Gaye Hum aur Tum. Kangana enjoyed their performance and wished they stay together forever. Ranaut terms a hashtag for them #ArrestedTogetherForever. Later, Ranaut said, "Humare show mein yeh Kaidis jab aaye they tab aarop leke aaye they, toh TejRan, ab aap ek aarop lagayege ek dusre pe. Tejasswi instantly revealed that Karan is obsessed with his phone, and she hates it.

Karan agreed with Prakash and said, "Haa mein obsessed hu phone se... but mein phone pe Teja ko hi dekhta hu." Karan had no allegation for Tejasswi, and the latter praised host. Tejasswi said Kangana, "Aap jitni shandaar actress ho utni hi shaandar host ho." Tejasswi further added, "There’s one more thing I would like to add. Karan se Mujhe pyaar ek show mein hua... but yeh show mein Jailor banke aur pyaar ho gaya hai usse." Kangna appreciated Karan for being the Jailor of the show. Kangana interacted with them, and asked about the winner. Tejasswi said, "May the best one win," and they took leave.

Six contestants, Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah are fighting for the title, and tonight we will get the ultimate winner of the show.