KWK 7: Maheep Kapoor's marriage advice to Deepika-Ranveer, Alia-Ranbir, Katrina-Vicky is all about 'good sex'

Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife), Neelam Kothari Soni (Sameer Soni's wife), and Seema Sajdeh (Sohail Khan's ex-wife) became extremely famous after starring in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives showcasing their personal and professional lives.

And now, Maheep and Bhavana's new-found stardom led them to make their debut on Koffee With Karan 7, hosted by Karan Johar who has also produced the Netflix show. The two ladies shared the Koffee couch with Shah Rukh Khan's wife and their friend Gauri Khan, who has also made multiple appearances in the reality show that premiered its second season earlier this month.

In the rapid-fire round, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker asked Maheep for the marriage advice she would give to the leading Bollywood couples, and her hilarious answers, all revolving around 'good sex', left everyone in splits.

When Karan asked her what marriage advice she would give to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, she said, "Who am I to give them advice? But obviously, good sex, good sex, good sex, and don't share the wardrobe." Her advice for parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was, "Good sex, good sex, good sex, and baby duties should be equal" and when she was asked the same question for Vicky Kausal and Katrina Kaif, she replied, "Good sex, good sex, good sex, and Vicky has got Katrina, so it's all good in the hood I guess."

In the same round, Karan also asked Maheep, "If you were offered a film, which actor you would like to team up with?", to which she quipped, "I think I would look great with Hrithik Roshan" and her answer baffles Karan who says, "Really? How guts you have to say that".



Koffee With Karan 7 episodes premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar every Thursday at 12 am. The filmmaker recent revealed at a Disney fan event that the popular chat show has been renewed for the eighth season.