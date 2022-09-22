Search icon
Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan breaks silence on son Aryan Khan's arrest, says 'nothing can be worse than...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug bust in Mumbai last year and was given clean chit in the case in May 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

Gauri Khan-Aryan Khan/Instagram

The twelfth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featured Shah Rukh Khan's wife and producer Gauri Khan sharing the Koffee couch with her best friends and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavan Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, wives of Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor respectively.

Shah Rukh and Gauri's personal lives were jolted last year when their son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case in Mumbai in October 2021 by Narcotics Control Bureau, was bailed after spending more than 20 days in jail, and was later given a clean chit in May this year.

Addressing the controversial case indirectly on the show, filmmaker and producer Karan told Gauri, "It has been such a tough ride for him, and you all have emerged so strongly. I know you as a mother. We are members of the same family and I am a member of the same family. And, it hasn’t been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever."

To which, Gauri, for the first time, spoke about Aryan Khan's case and said, "Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through. But where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space. We feel loved. All our friends, and so many people whom we didn’t know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to everyone who helped us."

This was Gauri's second appearance in the history of the popular reality chat show after seventeen years as the professional interior designer, who owns her brand Gauri Khan Designs, had made her debut on the Koffee couch in the first season with SRK and the now-divorced couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan in January 2005.

