Koffee With Karan 7: Maheep Kapoor says she would look 'great' with Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan

Maheep Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

The teaser for the twelfth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 has been unveiled by the filmmaker-producer Karan Johar and it promises bundles of fun and gossip with the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife, and Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Panday's wife, sharing the couch with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan.

Sharing the promo, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director wrote on Twitter, "These fabulous ladies are all set to spill some piping hot Koffee!". As soon as the clip was shared online, it went viral on social media. However, what caught our attention was one of Maheep's answers in the fiery rapid-fire round.

As seen in the promo, Karan asks Maheep, wife of Sanjay Kapoor, "If you were offered a film, which actor you would like to team up with?", to which she replies, "I think I would look great with Hrithik Roshan" and her answer baffles Karan who says, "Really? How guts you have to say that".

Apart from Maheep and Bhavana, the Netflix show, produced by Karan Johar under his digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment, stars Seema Sajdeh, ex-wife of Sohail Khan, and Neelam Kothari Soni, Sameer Soni's wife. The first season of the show debuted in November 2020 and the second season recently premiered on September 2.

Various Bollywood celebrities including Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, singer Badshah, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Bobby Deol, Farah Khan, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, and Manish Malhotra made guests appearances in the second season of the reality series.

Coming back to Koffee With Karan 7, this is the first season which isn't being telecast on Star World India on national television and is only being streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hostar. Koffee With Karan 7 episodes premiere on the streaming platform every Thursday at 12 am.