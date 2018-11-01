Kumkum Bhagya Written Update October 31, 2018: Abhi gives off his and Pragya's engagement rings to Neha- Tarun

In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) giveaway their ‘promise’ ring to Neha and Tarun, and finally Neha and Tarun exchange the rings in mahurat. Alia and Tanu are happy with their plan. Tarun and Neha hug each other. However, Mitali is upset and runs towards Pragya and starts crying. She removes the ring from the closet and throws it on the rug and expresses her anger over Abhi-Pragya.

Meanwhile, Pragya who was controlling her emotion until now, goes to her room and stars weeping as the ring was special to her. Disha walks into the room and apologies for what happened outside. She feels guilty that she couldn't find the ring on time. Pragya tells her that she’s happy for Neha and Tarun.

Disha looks for Abhi and finds him with Tarun and Neha. They are thanking him for the rings. Abhi says nothing and leaves from there. Disha is angry, and yells at Abhi, as he gave away that was so important to Pragya. Abhi now feels guilty!

