Krishna Mukherjee calls Chirag Batliwala her ‘apple pie’ as she shares dreamy pictures from honeymoon in Seychelles

Television actress Krishna Mukherjee who tied the knot with Chirag Batliwala shared adorable pictures from her honeymoon and netizens can’t stop gushing about the couple.

On Sunday, Krishna Mukherjee took to her social media and shared the pictures from her honeymoon in Seychelles with her husband Chirag Batliwala, and penned a romantic note for him. While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Green or blue, there is nowhere I would go without you… cause your my apple pie.”

The newlyweds were seen twinning in purple and black outfits as they visited Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve Park which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site on the island of Praslun, Seychelles. The actress shared photos of enjoying nature with her husband.

Netizens couldn’t stop talking about the couple’s picture and called them the ‘cutest couple.’ One of the comments read, “You both are looking so cute together, you both are made for each other.” Another comment read, “Cutest couple ever.” Another fan wrote, “Made for each other.”

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala who tied the knot on March 13 at an exotic beach location met each other through mutual friends and connected instantly. The actress got engaged on September 8, 2022, at a dreamy location. Chirag Batliwala is in the merchant Navy and while talking about their first meet the actress said, “I had gone with my friends on a holiday and met Chirag on the cruise. He was so nice, and caring and he became a friend instantly. We dated for almost a year. You won't find such guys now who are so supportive and understanding. I am happy that I have found a great guy in Chirag."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Krishna Mukherjee is best known for her role of Aliya in Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, and the actress was last seen in the daily soap Shubh Shagun wherein she played the lead alongside Shehzada Dhami.

