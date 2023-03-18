Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala share passionate kiss at their Parsi wedding, actress shares photos

Krishna dropped photos from her Parsi wedding with Chirag Batliwala, and it left netizens in awe.
Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala painted the town red with their love. After the couple had a traditional Bengali wedding, they took holy vows as per Parsi traditions as well. The actress shared the photos on her Instagram, and it left netizens in awe. (Images source: Krishna Mukherjee Instagram)
1. Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwala's Parsi wedding
After the Bengali wedding, the newlyweds took the holy vows as per Parsi traditions. Here's comes the new Parsi couple in the town.
2. Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwala celebrating their union
Here's Krishna and Chirag cutting the cake and starting the wedding bash.
3. The lifetime partnership of Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala
Here's Krishna and Chirag making a pact of sticking together in every circumstance. The couple's handshake says it all.
4. Krishna Mukherjee's kiss with Chirag Batliwala
Here's the couple sealing the moment with their love. After shaking hands, the couple had a romantic kiss.
5. The passionate kiss of Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala
The romantic kiss turned into a passionate one. Amid the presence of family and friends, Krishna and Chirag had another romantic moment.
6. The royal couple- Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala
Here's a glimpse of Krishna and Chirag's sangeet ceremony. The duo tied the knot on March 13.