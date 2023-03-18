Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala share passionate kiss at their Parsi wedding, actress shares photos

Krishna dropped photos from her Parsi wedding with Chirag Batliwala, and it left netizens in awe.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 18, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala painted the town red with their love. After the couple had a traditional Bengali wedding, they took holy vows as per Parsi traditions as well. The actress shared the photos on her Instagram, and it left netizens in awe. (Images source: Krishna Mukherjee Instagram)

1. Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwala's Parsi wedding

Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwala's Parsi wedding
1/6

After the Bengali wedding, the newlyweds took the holy vows as per Parsi traditions. Here's comes the new Parsi couple in the town. 

2. Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwala celebrating their union

Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwala celebrating their union
2/6

Here's Krishna and Chirag cutting the cake and starting the wedding bash. 

3. The lifetime partnership of Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala

The lifetime partnership of Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala
3/6

Here's Krishna and Chirag making a pact of sticking together in every circumstance. The couple's handshake says it all. 

4. Krishna Mukherjee's kiss with Chirag Batliwala

Krishna Mukherjee's kiss with Chirag Batliwala
4/6

Here's the couple sealing the moment with their love. After shaking hands, the couple had a romantic kiss. 

5. The passionate kiss of Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala

The passionate kiss of Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala
5/6

The romantic kiss turned into a passionate one. Amid the presence of family and friends, Krishna and Chirag had another romantic moment. 

6. The royal couple- Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala

The royal couple- Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala
6/6

Here's a glimpse of Krishna and Chirag's sangeet ceremony. The duo tied the knot on March 13. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad wedding reception: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Jaya Bachchan attend festivities
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
Nysa Devgan's physical transformation will shock you, check her before and after photos
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral: Virat Kohli-Quick Style dance video with a 'Men in Blue' twist
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.