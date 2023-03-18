Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala share passionate kiss at their Parsi wedding, actress shares photos

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala painted the town red with their love. After the couple had a traditional Bengali wedding, they took holy vows as per Parsi traditions as well. The actress shared the photos on her Instagram, and it left netizens in awe. (Images source: Krishna Mukherjee Instagram)