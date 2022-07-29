Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda's startling revelations - From covering hickeys to making out on a yacht

Vijay Deverakonda on Koffee With Karan season 7

Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 4: On Thursday, South star Vijay Deverakonda who is all set to make his pan-India debut with Liger, made his first appearance on the Koffee with Karan couch alongside his co-star from the upcoming film Ananya Panday.



In a new episode of Koffee with Karan 7, Vijay Deverakonda spilled beans about his sex life and revealed how he covered his hickey and has had sex in interesting public places.



In an interesting Bingo game in the episode, both Vijay and Ananya had to circle the things they did in life which included statements like, 'Didn't speak to my partner for over a week', 'woken up at an unknown place', 'Quickie in the vanity van' and many more set of statements.

Vijay ticked a statement that read, 'applied makeup to cover the hickey'. When questioned by Karan, Vijay disclosed that he covered his hickeys with makeup and also has made-out in public places. He shared, "It was on a boat. It was like a small yacht." When further asked no other public place? To that, he said 'that he did in cars'. In response, Karan said aren't they uncomfortable? The actor then replied, 'desperate times' (with a wink).

When given a choice between a big blockbuster or the best sex in life, Vijay being passionate about his career, chose the former.

Karan also questioned Vijay if he has ever been in a threesome, the Arjun Reddy star said, "no." However, there's a twist. Later Karan asked if he wants to be in a threesome. And guess what? Vijay said that he would not mind a "threesome".

The fourth episode ended on a happy note, with the Arjun Reddy actor winning the quirky rapid-fire round with 68 per cent votes of the live audience and Anaya winning the buzzer round.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vijay will be seen as a boxer in Liger, which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the Khaali Peeli actor's first multi-lingual film. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.