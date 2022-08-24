Search icon
Koffee with Karan 7: Karan Johar finds hate for his show 'entertaining', says 'not justifying anything to anyone'

Netizens often troll Koffee with Karan for various reasons, sometimes social media users criticise Karan Johar for asking personal questions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 06:46 AM IST

Credit: File photo

Koffee with Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is known for creating controversies. Over the years, we have seen celebs coming to the show talking about their personal lives. Sometimes they say controversial things which later make headlines.

Netizens often troll the show for various reasons, sometimes social media users criticise the host for asking personal questions. There is a section of people who believe that Karan Johar is the reason why Bollywood films are struggling at the box office. Therefore, they target his show as they feel Karan promotes a Gossip culture.

Almost every Bollywood celebrity has appeared in Koffee with Karan and has said something controversial. In a recent interview with the Hindu, Karan talked about all the hate he gets for Koffee with Karan. He said, “So, I don’t know how much of the hate and trolling is actually about the show; it’s really more about the fact that a show like this exists, and has this kind of abandon. A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it? I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK… and I feel very moved and touched. I’m like, that’s a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much.”

“I’ll be honest; I’m definitely not justifying anything to anyone, but I feel like I owe it to myself to talk about it. It’s cathartic for me. I feel sometimes, if I don’t talk about it, people may think that I’m actually still affected by it,” he said.

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan featured Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal. On Monday, the makers released the new promo of the show and revealed Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor will be the new guests.

