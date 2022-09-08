Search icon
KWK 7: Katrina Kaif talks about her previous relationships, reveals what attracted her towards Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif has finally opened up on what made her choose Vicky Kaushal as her life partner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif opened up on what attracted her the most in Vicky Kaushal. Phone Bhoot star graced Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan with her co-star Sidharth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. In the latest episode, Katrina stated that she has been in relationships earlier, but what is the one quality in Vicky that impressed her? 

During the conversation, Katrina stated that Vicky keeps his family as his priority. He loves his family, and that's what makes him different from others. "The most important thing that happened is the way Vicky is with his family, Sunny, his mom and dad... it is so incredible. At some point, even if you find certain things about the way he would be at the beginning of our relationship are a little bit restrictive, the one thought that always occurred to me was- 'if this is the kind of respect, loyalty and the importance he gives to his family, this is the same respect, the importance he is going to give to his family when he is married.' His principles and values are so strong, that to me... (it) was so overwhelming.”

READ Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal was never on her 'radar', says 'when I met him I was...'

Kaif has a history of being in relationships with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. So, she talked about the important factor of giving love and respect in a relationship in the long run. "This is not my first relationship, at that point, you know what are the important things. The important things are not necessarily the frills and fun things, those are lovely, but you know what's going to take you through in the long run." 

In the same episode, Kat shared the finer details of her relationship with Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shockingly shared how the beloved star was never on her 'radar'. "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!" shared the star. And the first person she confessed being smitten by Vicky Kaushal was none other than director Zoya Akhtar, at whose party cupid struck the two lovers.

 

