Karan Kundrra reveals his feeling when hugged Tejasswi Prakash for first time

Karan Kundrra is the newest loveable boy of telly town. He was once known for his angry-tough characters. But now, after getting romantically involved with Tejasswi Prakash, he has become an ideal boyfriend for many of his female fans. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan felt how did he like when he hugged her for the first time in the 'Bigg Boss' house.

When Kundrra was asked to jot down memorable moments from the show. He said that he remembers the moment when he hugged Tejasswi for the first time. For him, it was the feeling that he could share with his wife or partner. He even said that after meeting Tejasswi, his perception of marriage has changed, and he's no more commitment-phobic.

Tejasswi recently revealed that Karan wasn't happy with her saying 'yes' to the new show, as both of them had plans of travelling after 'Bigg Boss 15.' For the unversed, Teja has won the 15th season of 'Bigg Boss.' During the show, both Karan and Teja had confessed love for each other on national television. They were planning to spend quality time with each other after the show ends when they were inside the controversial house. However, Teja was offered 'Naagin 6' and she said yes! She is busy shooting for Ek Kapoor's show these days.

On Saturday, Karan Kundrra took to Instagram and dropped a picture with girlfriend Tejaswwi Prakash, with the caption, "It's laddoo day.... sorry Naagin day today!!! ;))) don't forget to tune in tonight!!! who's excited???." Teja has also reacted to the post, she wrote, "Sunnyyyyy, I love you."

Meanwhile, Karan makes sure that he meets Tejasswi every day after her shoot. And Teja finds it very cute of him. While speaking to ETime TV, she also said that they are trying to stay away from paps as they want some privacy.