Television

Television

Karan Johar bashes Abhishek Kumar for ‘abnormal reaction’ post fight with Sunny Arya in BB17: ‘Aapka kya adhikaar hai…'

Karan Johar slams Abhishek Kumar for his 'abnormal, aggressive reaction' after a fight with Sunny Arya aka Tehalka.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17 contestants have been grabbing headlines due to their drama and fights in the house. Recently, Sunny Arya aka Tehalka’s video getting physical with Abhishek Kumar went viral on social media and now, another promo has surfaced on the net which shows Karan Johar bashing Abhishek for his aggressive reaction to the fight. 

In the video which is now going viral, Abhishek Kumar can be seen screaming, shouting, and throwing his mic away. He can be seen complaining to Bigg Boss while the other housemates try to calm him down. However, Karan Johar bashed him for his behaviour in Weekend Ka Vaar. 

Karan Johar said, “You have always crossed your limit in the house. The way your reaction was after the fight, they were not normal.” To this, the actor replied, “Sir, where are you taking the topic.” Karan Johar got furious and said, “I am stretching the topic? What right do you have that you’ll tell me when to talk and when to stop?” 

Netizens came in support of Abhishek Kumar and flooded the comment section. One of the comments read, “It’s really hard to see Abhishek Kumar crying as he is the only one playing the game since day 1.” Another wrote, “Stay strong Abhishek.” Another user commented, “If it would have been the first week, Abhishek would have responded equally to Arun and Tehalka. It’s because of being continuously told not to get aggressive that he handled the situation calmly.” 

Meanwhile, instead of Salman Khan, this Weekend Ka Vaar will be hosted by Karan Johar. Abdu Rozik will also be seen entering the show as a guest. Not only this, if the reports are to be believed, Sunny Arya might get evicted from the house for physical violence with Abhishek Kumar, however, it's still not confirmed.

