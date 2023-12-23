Kapil Sharma, Vishal-Shekar sing 'Roop Tera Mastana' at Anand Pandit's birthday bash, video goes viral

Vishal Dadlani-Shekhar Dadlani can be seen singing ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ with Kapil Sharma at Anand Pandit's birthday bash.



On Thursday night, film producer Anand Pandit hosted a star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Niel Nitin Mukesh also came at the party.

In one of the viral videos, Vishal Dadlani-Shekhar Dadlani can be seen singing ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ with Kapil Sharma while Anand Pandit enjoying on the stage. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Kapil Sharma, Vishal Shekhar, Anand Pandit, Roopa Pandit….this stage is on fire.”

Watch the viral video:

In one of the viral inside clips from the bash, Salman Khan could be seen greeting Big B and his son Abhishek Bachchan on the stage with a warm hug. The videos of the actors greeting each other are going viral on social media, and social media users are reacting to them.

Producer Anand Pandit is known for his films like ‘Chehre’, ‘The Big Bull’, ‘Thank God’, and ‘Total Dhamaal’ among others. Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of ‘Tiger 3’, Salman told ANI, “It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone’s interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful…we’re very grateful and happy about it.”

However, Salman has still not announced his next project. Talking about Amitabh, he will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. (With inputs from ANI)