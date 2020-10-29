Kapil Sharma admits to feeling 'jealous' after Akshay Kumar replaced him in an ad; here's how actor replied

Akshay Kumar is probably the only superstar who delivers multiple films in a year and even now, the actor almost has half a dozen films in his kitty.

Now, Akshay is all set to appear in the Kapil Sharma Show with Kiara Advani to promote their film Laxmii. The channel, on Thursday, released a new promo for the upcoming episode in which Kapil can be seen asking Akshay Kumar if his date diary went for a toss due to the nationwide lockdown. To this Akshay said, "Khud 365 din kamaye, lekin mera calendar chhota kar de (He himself works 365 days a year but wants me to work less)"

The fun banter continued as Kapil defended himself and said, "Nahi, nahi, mereko bohot khushi hai, paaji (No, no, I am very happy for you)."

Watch the promo here.

Kapil also admitted to Kiara that he was jealous of seeing Akshay in a particular advertisement. Akshay laughs as he reveals that Kapil was formerly the brand ambassador of the product. Akshay said, "Jitna yeh aadmi idhar show mein loot ta hai na, koi nahi loot ta. Ek din main iske ghar gaya tha. Itna bada ghar toh mera nahi hai (The amount this man earns from this show, no one does. I went to his house one day. Even my house is not so big)."

Speaking about the film Laxmii, Akshay will be seen as a man possessed by a transgender person's spirit in Laxmii out to get revenge. Kiara plays his girlfriend/wife in the film. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence who originally made the film in Tamil as Kanchana and played the lead role in it. The movie is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.