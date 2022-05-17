Jersey OTT release date: When, where to watch Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's film

Jersey OTT release date out/PR handout

Jersey OTT release date: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey, which was released in Theatres on April 22, is all set to digitally premiere on the OTT platform Netflix. As per a recent announcement by the streaming giant, Jersey will drop on the platform on May 20.

Shahid starrer Jersey was initially set to clash with Yash's KGF Chapter 2 which is currently wreaking havoc at the box office. Both the films were set to release in the theatres on April 14. However, due to a plagiarism case against the makers of Jersey, the film was postponed and then later it was released in theatres on April 22.

But despite a positive word of mouth wherein cine-goers lauded the story and Shahid's performance in the film, Jersey failed to rake in the moolah.

Now, the film is all set to stream on Netflix from May 20.

As for what the film is about? Well, it is a story about an ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet, who wants to fulfil his child's wish of getting a Jersey but in the process comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live a life as a loser?

So, if you failed to watch the film at a threat near you and wish to catch up on it, now is your chance!

A heartwarming story starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapoor that will make you embrace your dreams, hopes, and family.