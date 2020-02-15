Trending#

Is Sidharth Shukla winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'? 1st, 2nd runner-up & contestant who quit with Rs 10 lakhs also speculated

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were speculated as winners of Bigg Boss 13 and fan wars were also on between them


Is Sidharth Shukla winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'?

Shaheen Irani

DNA webdesk

Feb 15, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 finale is just a few hours away and certain news reports have gone on to claim that Sidharth Shukla is already the winner of the show hosted by Salman Khan. More so, the first runner-up, second runner-up and the person who quit the show by taking home Rs. 10 lakhs has also been speculated.

While Sidharth is claimed to be the winner with a huge margin, no guesses Asim Riaz is speculated as the first runner-up. Much to people's surprise (or not so much), Shehnaz Gill is speculated as the second runner-up (third position), meaning that Rashami Desai and Arti Singh were eliminated first. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra is said to have walked home after taking Rs. 10 lakhs.

Take a look:

The results, it is being believed are final, up until live voting begins after the finale commences. The trend might have been started by Sidharth Shukla fans but could also be a reality since Sidharth was always seen at the top with Asim Riaz.

Paras' best friend Mahira Sharma was part of Bigg Boss 13 journey but was evicted on Thursday after Vicky Kaushal came in the house. He had visited the show to promote his upcoming film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and was asked to evict Mahira at the end moment.