Is Sidharth Shukla winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'? 1st, 2nd runner-up & contestant who quit with Rs 10 lakhs also speculated

Bigg Boss 13 finale is just a few hours away and certain news reports have gone on to claim that Sidharth Shukla is already the winner of the show hosted by Salman Khan. More so, the first runner-up, second runner-up and the person who quit the show by taking home Rs. 10 lakhs has also been speculated.

While Sidharth is claimed to be the winner with a huge margin, no guesses Asim Riaz is speculated as the first runner-up. Much to people's surprise (or not so much), Shehnaz Gill is speculated as the second runner-up (third position), meaning that Rashami Desai and Arti Singh were eliminated first. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra is said to have walked home after taking Rs. 10 lakhs.

Reports claim that Paras chabra took 10 lakh money bag and evicted.chuslate is no 2 and our hero #SidharthShukIa is winner more than 55% vote claimed by sid #SidharthShukIa pic.twitter.com/QG01pJW8E6 — sidfc (@sidfc11) February 15, 2020

Be ready to vote sidharth shuklaa show the power of sidhearts#SidharthShukIa pic.twitter.com/DOXIDpcWgB — Kunal (@Kunalsidhearts) February 15, 2020

I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it. #BiggBoss — Feriha (@ferysays) February 15, 2020

The results, it is being believed are final, up until live voting begins after the finale commences. The trend might have been started by Sidharth Shukla fans but could also be a reality since Sidharth was always seen at the top with Asim Riaz.

Paras' best friend Mahira Sharma was part of Bigg Boss 13 journey but was evicted on Thursday after Vicky Kaushal came in the house. He had visited the show to promote his upcoming film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and was asked to evict Mahira at the end moment.