Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's first TV serial had 5 crore viewers; higher TRP than Naagin, Bigg Boss combined; it's not Ramayan, Mahabharat

Vellore Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power receives massive Rs 1320000000 deal amount, completes transfer of…

Meet man, IIM graduate, hired by company once valued at Rs 182884 crore, resigned to work as…

This film has earned Rs 1000 crore before release, beaten Animal, Pathaan, Gadar 2 already; not Kalki 2898 AD, Singham 3

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's first TV serial had 5 crore viewers; higher TRP than Naagin, Bigg Boss combined; it's not Ramayan, Mahabharat

Vellore Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power receives massive Rs 1320000000 deal amount, completes transfer of…

Health benefits of eating millets

9 Korean thrillers that will keep you on the edge

Superfoods that can replace a multivitamin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

India's first TV serial had 5 crore viewers; higher TRP than Naagin, Bigg Boss combined; it's not Ramayan, Mahabharat

This film has earned Rs 1000 crore before release, beaten Animal, Pathaan, Gadar 2 already; not Kalki 2898 AD, Singham 3

'Shakal dekhi hai': Anjum Batra talks about his journey from Dev D to Amar Singh Chamkila, recalls initial struggle

HomeTelevision

Television

India's first TV serial had 5 crore viewers; higher TRP than Naagin, Bigg Boss combined; it's not Ramayan, Mahabharat

The first television serial from India was watched by 5 crore people on Doordarshan, was a hit before Ramayan and Mahabharat

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

article-main
A still from India's first TV serial Hum Log
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Television programming in India has come a long way since its initial days on Doordarshan, when the most watched programmers were either news bulletins or Krishi Darshan. It all changed in the early 80s, first with the broadcast of the Asia Games in 1982, and then with the arrival of scripted TV shows, called serials. The first Indian TV serial created a viewership record that even the hits of today are unable to touch.

India’s first hit TV show

Hum Log is considered India’s first TV serial. The show, created by Manohar Shyam Joshi, began airing on Doordarshan in 1984 and ran for 156 episodes over the next 17 months. Directed by P Kumar Vasudev, Hum Log starred Vinod Nagpal, Jayashree Arora, Rajesh Puri, Seema Pahwa, Divya Seth, Loveleen Mishra, Sushma Seth, Manoj Pahwa, and Aasif Sheikh among others. A unique feature was its host and anchor, superstar Ashok Kumar. He appeared at the end of every episode, discussing the ongoing story and delivering a monologue on various social evils and societal issues. The show was a huge hit and as per many news reports, had a viewership of 50 million (5 crore) at its peak.

How Hum Log is still untouchable by Indian shows

Since its release, only two Indian TV shows have managed to beat Hum Log in viewership – both created by Ramanand Sagar. Ramayan had a viewership of 77 million, while Lav-Kush peaked at 66 million. Even BR Chopra’s iconic Mahabharat fell short of the figure with its peak viewership of 22 million. Modern-day hits are nowhere close. Naagin, considered, the most popular scripted TV show today, hardly reaches 10 million in TRP impressions, while Bigg Boss fares similar. Even put together, their 18-20 million viewership isn’t half of what Hum Log managed on Doordarshan back in 1984-85.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Shaping future of digital transformation and agile training with technological revolution and groundbreaking innovation

Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut on Mandi Lok Sabha seat as Congress releases new list

Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, set up her own company which is now worth Rs...

Maidaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn-starrer sees huge 83% growth due to word of mouth, crosses Rs 15 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement