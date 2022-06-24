'I'm still a beggar': Nia Sharma says she still needs work, opens up on her involuntary break from TV shows

When asked about her break from television, Nia Sharma responded that it wasn't her choice.

Since she hasn't appeared on television in a while, Nia Sharma has revealed that her absence is not voluntarily. Nia hasn't been on television since she took part in the reality competition Bigg Boss in 2021. Jamai 2.0, her final web series, debuted on ZEE5 in the same year. When asked about her break from television, Nia responded that it wasn't her choice and that she would take on any worthwhile projects that came her way.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "We are not someone who can take voluntary breaks. I am not in that position, I am still a beggar who needs work, who needs money. I can never say that about work that I need a break. I want work. At the same time, yes, I choose it. I want to wait for the right one. And the waiting can be 6 months long, a year-long, or it can take years too. That is unfortunately a drawback or a pitfall of what we are in. Sometimes, it feels really bad. I feel very very let down at times. But I say no more than yes, so I get it. It's fine, I will get something."

Asked if she has been missing from television she said, "I think I have stopped moving only. Mereko aisa lagta hai koi break lag gaya hai (It feeI that someone has hit a break). Na to I have auditioned in a while for anything. Anything that comes to me on a phone, they ask me for my money, and the call never comes back. Auditions toh bohot door ki baat hai (Auditions are something far off). For me, everything has kind of stopped. The day it comes, whatever comes, something big comes up, I will take it, I want to take it."

When Nia portrayed Manvi Chaudhary in the Star Plus programme Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, she became well-known. She also became popular for playing Roshni Patel in the Zee TV series Jamai Raja. She played Brinda in Naagin 4, which was her last fictional TV programme.