Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2962386
HomePhotos

Nia Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous in neon jacket, sizzling photos go viral

Take a look at the most recent scintillating photos shared by Nia Sharma.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 21, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

Nia Sharma is known to share her sexy and steamy pictures on Instagram. She treated her fans and followers with new set of photos in a neon jacket on Monday, June 20. Have a look at the same here. (All images Nia Sharma/Instagram)

1. Nia Sharma sets internet ablaze in a neon jacket

Nia Sharma sets internet ablaze in a neon jacket
1/6

Nia Sharma has once again set the internet on fire with her blazing hot pictures in which she is seen wearing a neon jacket with a plunging neckline.

2. Nia Sharma's caption

Nia Sharma's caption
2/6

Along with sharing breathtaking pictures from her recent photoshoot, Nia Sharma wrote, "I only read Neon signs well". Her pictures instantly went viral.

3. Nia Sharma's fans can't keep calm

Nia Sharma's fans can't keep calm
3/6

As soon as Nia dropped the photos, her comment section got filled by fire and red hearts emojis from her fans and followers calling her bold and beautiful.

4. Nia Sharma's television shows

Nia Sharma's television shows
4/6

Nia has acted in multiple successful serials such as Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Jamai Raja.

5. Nia Sharma's music videos

Nia Sharma's music videos
5/6

Nia Sharma has showed her sexy dance moves in several music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonk Le, Garbe Ki Raat and Tum Bewafa Ho.

6. Nia Sharma is a fitness enthusiast

Nia Sharma is a fitness enthusiast
6/6

Nia is a fitness enthusiast too as she keeps sharing her hot workout videos on her Instagram Stories and posts doing headstands like a pro.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels
5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses
PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics
After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos
Top electric cycles to buy in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Plane carrying 62 people crashes in residential area in Brazil's Sao Paulo
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews