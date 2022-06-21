Nia Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous in neon jacket, sizzling photos go viral

Take a look at the most recent scintillating photos shared by Nia Sharma.
Nia Sharma is known to share her sexy and steamy pictures on Instagram. She treated her fans and followers with new set of photos in a neon jacket on Monday, June 20. Have a look at the same here. (All images Nia Sharma/Instagram)
1. Nia Sharma sets internet ablaze in a neon jacket
Nia Sharma has once again set the internet on fire with her blazing hot pictures in which she is seen wearing a neon jacket with a plunging neckline.
2. Nia Sharma's caption
Along with sharing breathtaking pictures from her recent photoshoot, Nia Sharma wrote, "I only read Neon signs well". Her pictures instantly went viral.
3. Nia Sharma's fans can't keep calm
As soon as Nia dropped the photos, her comment section got filled by fire and red hearts emojis from her fans and followers calling her bold and beautiful.
4. Nia Sharma's television shows
Nia has acted in multiple successful serials such as Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Jamai Raja.
5. Nia Sharma's music videos
Nia Sharma has showed her sexy dance moves in several music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonk Le, Garbe Ki Raat and Tum Bewafa Ho.
6. Nia Sharma is a fitness enthusiast
Nia is a fitness enthusiast too as she keeps sharing her hot workout videos on her Instagram Stories and posts doing headstands like a pro.