'I had a great time with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz': Evicted contestant Abu Malik on 'Bigg Boss 13' journey

After Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra, Abu Malik became the third contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house. On Monday, host Salman Khan announced the elimination and it did not come as a surprise to many. Talking about his journey, Abu said in a statement, "The show has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable experiences of my life. From meeting different people to dealing with conflicting egos and temperaments, the house has taught me a lot about life and myself."

He added, "I have discovered a different side to myself and I am leaving the house with a lot of positivity. I wish everyone the best of luck for their journey and will be rooting for them from the other side." While talking to India Today, Abu stated, "I enjoyed myself a lot. It was perfect and everything was fine. There was no problem at all. I had a great time with Sidharth Shukla and Asim."

When asked about who is fake inside the house, Abu said, "The TV girls don't know what they are doing. They are planning and scheming how to push other people out and not doing anything. They could be fake also. The people who are real are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh. Some of them don't know what they are doing. Paras Chhabra knows a lot about the game."

On being asked if he will miss the house, Malik said, "I had a very good camaraderie with these two boys - Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. We'd become very close. I would say I will miss them."