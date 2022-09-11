House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones star Kit Harington heaps praise on prequel series

House of the Dragon-Kit Harington as Jon Snow/File photos

Kit Harington, who is widely known for his portrayal of one of the leads character Jon Snow in the extremely popular HBO series Game of Thrones, has now shared his assessment of his show's prequel series, House of the Dragon. While promoting his movie Baby Ruby at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight Canada about the new HBO series set around 200 years before his own show.

Kit, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2021 film Eternals, said, "I'm really enjoying it. My friend Miguel showrun it, so I'm really enjoying it. I think they`ve done a fantastic job. It's a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they've really done that."

Miguel Sapochnik, who had directed a few episodes of Game of Thrones including one of the most popular episodes in the series Battle of the Bastards which showed the war between Kit's Jon Snow and Iwan Rheon's Ramsay Bolton for which Miguel even won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, announced that he would leave House of the Dragon after the first season.

"Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honour and a privilege. Especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon. I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers", Sapochnik said in a statement.



READ | House of the Dragon: Emily Carey opens up on playing young Alicent Hightower in Game of Thrones prequel

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock, and Emma D'Arcy among others portray the leading characters in House of the Dragon, which streams in India on Disney+ Hotstar.