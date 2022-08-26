Search icon
House of the Dragon: Netizens spot Akshay Kumar's doppelganger in Game of Thrones prequel, check out tweets

Many fans thought they had found actor Akshay Kumar's twin when they saw Paddy Considine, who portrays King Viserys I.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

Photo credit: Twitter

Recently, the highly anticipated House of the Dragon, a prequel to "Game of Thrones," was aired on Disney Plus Hotstar. Fans from India struggled to remain composed as they anxiously awaited. While the Targaryen family was the episode's main emphasis, Indian viewers noticed "a Bollywood connection."

Many fans thought they had found actor Akshay Kumar's twin when they saw Paddy Considine, who portrays King Viserys I. Social media is being awash with comments from those who claim they were unaware that Akshay Kumar was starring in one of the most popular TV shows of the previous ten years.

“Didn’t knew HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in house of the dragon series,” a user wrote. Another user wrote, “What an acting by Akshay Kumar in house of dragon @akshaykumar #HouseOfTheDragonHBO.” 

A part of George RR Martin's 2018 book Fire and Blood served as the inspiration for House of the Dragon. The Martin and Ryan J Condal-produced drama centres on House Targaryen and takes place 200 years before Game of Thrones. The succession war of the Targaryens, often known as the "Dance of the Dragons," will be portrayed in it.

Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Steve Toussaint are among the actors who appear in House of the Dragon. In the UK, the show's filming started in 2020. The first weekly season consists of 10 episodes.

Game of Thrones, one of the most well-liked TV programmes of the past ten years, is to thank for the buzz around House of the Dragon. From 2011 until 2019, Game of Thrones captivated audiences with its breathtaking storytelling. All of the cast members, especially Lit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams, made their breakthroughs during this time.

 

