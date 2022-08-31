Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

House of the Dragon: Emily Carey opens up on playing young Alicent Hightower in Game of Thrones prequel

In House of the Dragon, Emily Carey plays the younger version of Alicent Hightower, while Olivia Cooke plays the adult version of the same character.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

House of the Dragon: Emily Carey opens up on playing young Alicent Hightower in Game of Thrones prequel
Emily Carey in House of the Dragon/Instagram

Set around 200 years before the Game of Thrones, precisely 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, House of the Dragon follows the war of succession in the House Targaryen. Emily Carey plays the younger version of Alicent Hightower in the HBO series, while Olivia Cooke plays the adult version of the character.

Recently, Emily opened up on how she and Olivia approached the same character differently, in the same way as Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy played the younger and adult versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen respectively. She even revealed that the two actresses didn't talk about the character, Alicent Hightower.

Speaking on HBO's The Official Game of Thrones Podcast, Emily said, "Me and Olivia didn’t talk at all about the character or the job, in the same way, Emma and Milly didn’t, we were advised not to, because it is like we’re playing completely different people. 10 years is a really long time, you know? You’re seeing them go from practically children into grown women, there’s a lot of growing up to do, so yeah, they treated us like different characters."

The 19-year-old actress Emily gained worldwide fame after playing the younger version of Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman in the 2017 Hollywood film, while Gal Gadot, who will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, portrays the adult superhero character.

READ | House of the Dragon: Netizens spot Akshay Kumar's doppelganger in Game of Thrones prequel, check out tweets

Apart from the four actresses mentioned above namely Emily, Olivia, Milly, and Emma, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Graham McTavish play the leading characters in the show based on the fantasy book Fire & Blood written by George R. R. Martin, who also serves as the creator along with Ryan Condal.

House of the Dragon is a weekly show and has premiered two episodes as of now. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Disagree with The Beatles song ‘All you need is love’, says Justice DY Chandrachud
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.