House of the Dragon: Emily Carey opens up on playing young Alicent Hightower in Game of Thrones prequel

Emily Carey in House of the Dragon/Instagram

Set around 200 years before the Game of Thrones, precisely 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, House of the Dragon follows the war of succession in the House Targaryen. Emily Carey plays the younger version of Alicent Hightower in the HBO series, while Olivia Cooke plays the adult version of the character.

Recently, Emily opened up on how she and Olivia approached the same character differently, in the same way as Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy played the younger and adult versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen respectively. She even revealed that the two actresses didn't talk about the character, Alicent Hightower.

Speaking on HBO's The Official Game of Thrones Podcast, Emily said, "Me and Olivia didn’t talk at all about the character or the job, in the same way, Emma and Milly didn’t, we were advised not to, because it is like we’re playing completely different people. 10 years is a really long time, you know? You’re seeing them go from practically children into grown women, there’s a lot of growing up to do, so yeah, they treated us like different characters."

The 19-year-old actress Emily gained worldwide fame after playing the younger version of Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman in the 2017 Hollywood film, while Gal Gadot, who will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, portrays the adult superhero character.



READ | House of the Dragon: Netizens spot Akshay Kumar's doppelganger in Game of Thrones prequel, check out tweets

Apart from the four actresses mentioned above namely Emily, Olivia, Milly, and Emma, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Graham McTavish play the leading characters in the show based on the fantasy book Fire & Blood written by George R. R. Martin, who also serves as the creator along with Ryan Condal.

House of the Dragon is a weekly show and has premiered two episodes as of now. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India, the show has already been renewed for a second season.