Hansika Motwani makes dreamy entry with finance Sohael Khaturiya at sangeet night, video goes viral

After just getting back from her bachelorette party in Greece, Hansika Motwani will wed businessman Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 in Jaipur, Rajasthan's Mundota Fort & Palace. The wedding celebrations are currently underway. Before D-day, the soon-to-be husband and wife made a romantic entrance at the Sufi night.

Motwani gave her followers a glimpse of her bachelorette in Greece in advance of her impending nuptials to Sohael Kathuriya. On Instagram, Hansika posted a video that she dubbed the "best bachelorette ever." Many of Hansika's friends, including actor Sriya Reddy, were included in the video.

Wearing a silk dress robe, Hansika entered the scene with her back to the camera. She flung her hair to one side, the word "bride" printed on the back of her dress. The bridesmaids could be seen in the video wearing their unique dress robes.

Sohael is getting married for the second time, we discovered in the meantime. He tied the knot with Rinky Bajaj in 2016. The relationship between Bajaj and Hansika is another noteworthy fact. An old wedding film of Sohael and Rinky showed Hansika enjoying the festivities. The video and the actress' connection to Sohael's first marriage will surprise you.

For the unversed, Hansika is best known for her work in Koi... Mil Gaya, Maha, and Romeo Juliet. On Wednesday, she shared a string of pictures of her boyfriend Sohael proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the first photo, Sohael can be seen going down on his knee and proposing to Hansika for marriage. The duo stood inside a heart sign made with red petals and white candles.