Hansika Motwani grooves at mehandi ceremony with Sohael Kathuriya, photos from pre-wedding festivities go viral

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani blushes at her mehandi ceremony in Jaipur. The photos and videos from the celebration can't be missed.

In a few days, Hansika Motwani will get married to her long-time beau Sohail Kathuria, and the pre-wedding festivities are making headlines. Let's check out the adorable moments from mehandi ceremony. (Image source: Instagram)

1. The unmissable glow of Hansika Motwani

1/5 One can't get enough of admiring the glow of would-be-bride Hansika Motwani.

2. Hansika Motwani's self-admiration moment

2/5 In this photo, Hansika takes a glance at the hands, filled with love and Heena.

3. Hansika Motwani enjoying being the centre of attention

3/5 Hansika Motwani was enjoying getting pampered and loved by her friends and family.

4. The best moment from Hansika Motwani's mehandi

4/5 This is undoubtedly the best moment from Hansika's mehandi. The bride-to-be grooved over the music with her future husband Sohael Kathuriya.

5. The dreamy love story of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya