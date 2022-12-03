Hansika Motwani grooves at mehandi ceremony with Sohael Kathuriya, photos from pre-wedding festivities go viral

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani blushes at her mehandi ceremony in Jaipur. The photos and videos from the celebration can't be missed.
In a few days, Hansika Motwani will get married to her long-time beau Sohail Kathuria, and the pre-wedding festivities are making headlines. Let's check out the adorable moments from mehandi ceremony. (Image source: Instagram)
1. The unmissable glow of Hansika Motwani
One can't get enough of admiring the glow of would-be-bride Hansika Motwani.
2. Hansika Motwani's self-admiration moment
In this photo, Hansika takes a glance at the hands, filled with love and Heena.
3. Hansika Motwani enjoying being the centre of attention
Hansika Motwani was enjoying getting pampered and loved by her friends and family.
4. The best moment from Hansika Motwani's mehandi
This is undoubtedly the best moment from Hansika's mehandi. The bride-to-be grooved over the music with her future husband Sohael Kathuriya.
5. The dreamy love story of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya
This is just a glimpse of Hansika and Sohael's love story. As a duo, they are the perfect example of best friends turned into partners for life.