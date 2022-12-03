Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3007618
HomePhotos

Hansika Motwani grooves at mehandi ceremony with Sohael Kathuriya, photos from pre-wedding festivities go viral

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani blushes at her mehandi ceremony in Jaipur. The photos and videos from the celebration can't be missed.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 03, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

In a few days, Hansika Motwani will get married to her long-time beau Sohail Kathuria, and the pre-wedding festivities are making headlines. Let's check out the adorable moments from mehandi ceremony. (Image source: Instagram) 

1. The unmissable glow of Hansika Motwani

The unmissable glow of Hansika Motwani
1/5

One can't get enough of admiring the glow of would-be-bride Hansika Motwani. 

2. Hansika Motwani's self-admiration moment

Hansika Motwani's self-admiration moment
2/5

In this photo, Hansika takes a glance at the hands, filled with love and Heena. 

3. Hansika Motwani enjoying being the centre of attention

Hansika Motwani enjoying being the centre of attention
3/5

Hansika Motwani was enjoying getting pampered and loved by her friends and family. 

4. The best moment from Hansika Motwani's mehandi

The best moment from Hansika Motwani's mehandi
4/5

This is undoubtedly the best moment from Hansika's mehandi. The bride-to-be grooved over the music with her future husband Sohael Kathuriya. 

5. The dreamy love story of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya

The dreamy love story of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya
5/5

This is just a glimpse of Hansika and Sohael's love story. As a duo, they are the perfect example of best friends turned into partners for life. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mirzapur season 3, Srikanth, Garudan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Remember Parzaan Dastur? Cute Sikh kid from Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 'Jalebi boy', who now works as...
Meet Andy Long, Kalki 2898 AD's action director, who has worked with Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal; he is Jackie Chan's...
Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 gets U/A certificate, CBFC asks these 5 changes, including replacement of...
In pics: Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Seven bodies recovered from collapsed building in Surat; woman rescued alive
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews