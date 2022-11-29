Search icon
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani loves the blues of the sea, and these photos will prove it.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 29, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

Actress Hansika Motwani will soon get married to his long-time beau Sohael Khaturiya. Before that, the Koi Mil Gaya star had an intimate bachelorette. Apart from being a talented actress, Hansika is also an avid traveller and has a love for the seas. Here we are with the photos that will prove Motwani as a 'beach baby.' (Images source: Hansika Motwani Instagram) 

1. Hansika Motwani looking out for who's sexier than her

Hansika Motwani looking out for who's sexier than her
1/5

We couldn't think of a better caption than this. Hansika Motwani looks sizzling hot in the bikini, and we wonder if she was looking out for someone sexier than her.  

 

2. Hansika Motwani- The mermaid lady

Hansika Motwani- The mermaid lady
2/5

Here's another piece of proof where Hansika matches up the charm and alluring beauty of a mermaid. 

3. The pool baby- Hansika Motwani

The pool baby- Hansika Motwani
3/5

Be it seas or poolside, Hansika Motwani knows how to sizzle up the frame. 

4. Enjoy the blues like Hansika Motwani

Enjoy the blues like Hansika Motwani
4/5

Hansika Motwani knows how to relish the moment. Check out how Hansika is enjoying her me-time by enjoying the waves. 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

5. Hansika Motwani's big-fat wedding

Hansika Motwani's big-fat wedding
5/5

As per the reports, Hansika will tie the knot with businessman Soheal Kathuriya in December in Jaipur. The actress recently had her bachelorette in Greece, and she celebrated the occasion with her close friends.  

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

 

