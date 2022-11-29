Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it

Actress Hansika Motwani will soon get married to his long-time beau Sohael Khaturiya. Before that, the Koi Mil Gaya star had an intimate bachelorette. Apart from being a talented actress, Hansika is also an avid traveller and has a love for the seas. Here we are with the photos that will prove Motwani as a 'beach baby.' (Images source: Hansika Motwani Instagram)