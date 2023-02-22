'Eyebrows kaha gaye': Urfi Javed brutally trolled for her makeup, netizens say 'mummy bhootni aayi'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Wednesday, television queen Urfi Javed was spotted in a bold outfit. However, her makeup caught everyone’s attention. Netizens trolled the actress for her look after her video wet viral on social media.

One of the social media users wrote, “Ab ye kya hai had hai.” The second one said, “Lag b ri h so dirty.” The second one said, “ye toh Dayan lag rhi hai be.” The third person commented, “Urfi ne kya eyebrows shave kar liye.” The fourth one said, “Ab yeha kya pagalpanti hai.” The fifth one said, “What's wrong with her eyebrows gosh.” The sixth person commented, “Kaisi lag rahi hai bahan Chod Mujhe to bahut Hansi a rahi hai sorry baby.”

The seventh person commented, “Mummy bhootni aayiiii.” The eighth one commented, “Alien lag rahi hai ...what on earth does she keep wearin.” Urfi Javed, on Tuesday, requested Uber India to ‘do something about the safety of girls’ after her Uber driver ‘vanished’ with her luggage in Delhi. She took to social media and narrated the whole incident.

She shared the detail of the Uber diver and wrote, “Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport @Uber in delhi, booked a cab for 6 hours,on my way to airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour @Uber_India.”

On Instagram, she wrote, “Uber India please do something for safety for us girls! Had the worst experience today. Like the driver vanished with my luggage and came back two hours later.”

Uber India also reacted to her post and wrote, “Hey, we've escalated this issue to our concerned team. A member of our safety team will get in touch with you at the earliest. Appreciate your time and patience.”

Netizens reacted to it, one of them wrote, “Good experience… You definitely need such experience in life ….” The second one said, “Use metro. Many people will take selfies and you will get more publicity.” The third one said, “That’s why auto are best next time book auto.” The fourth one said, “Daru ka nahi apke husn ka nasha ho gya hoga use.”

Read|'Utasav ki taiyari karo': Twitter users react after Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal start filming Hera Pheri 3