Exclusive: 'Smart Jodi' contestant Monalisa talks about her marriage being tagged as 'publicity stunt'

Actress Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot is one of the most successful Jodi of reality television. After dating for more than a decade, the couple tied the knot in 'Bigg Boss 10.' They have also been a part of shows like 'Nach Baliye 8,' 'Kitchen Champion,' and currently, they're proving their chemistry in 'Smart Jodi.' Monalisa and Vikrant are giving tough competition to the other jodis, and they are touted as one of the strongest duos of the show.

Recently, while speaking to DNA, Monalisa frankly revealed that their marriage in the 'Bigg Boss' house was criticised, and it was also termed as a 'publicity stunt' by few. "Since the time we were dating, many people had this perception that we are faking it...even before we entered 'Bigg Boss.' We're hearing this from 2008 (from the time they entered into their relationship), but I know that Vikrant has always been honest towards me."

Monalisa shared what made her so confident about Vikrant. "During our initial dating, he took me to his hometown, and that's a big step for a man. Only a person who is serious about the relationship can take such a stand. We were 100% sure (about marriage), we were just taking time to get settled... professionally. We wanted to be more stable in our careers, so we couldn't get married." The actress even added that before going into the house, she was unaware of the fact that the makers are planning her marriage inside the house. "When we were going into the Bigg Boss house, I knew nothing about the marriage segment. I didn't have any discussion with the makers. I had no idea how to play the game or understand the nitty-gritty of it. I wasn't even told about Vikrant's involvement." The actress continued, "Vikrant got a call, and they (makers) shared the concept of marriage and asked for our consent. Vikrant replied to them saying that they are planning to get married, so there is no objection from their side. Even our parents were pressuring us to get married...so it was a win-win situation for us.



Monalisa clearly mentioned that they didn't marry for publicity, "We didn't get married for 'content' and we had little-to-no information about the gameplay." The 'Nazar' actress further added that during 'Bigg Boss' their marriage was questioned by contestants, and the audience, "After we came out of the house, we got to hear that we were paid 50 lakhs for the wedding. We used to laugh at such rumours asking, 'where is the money?' It would have been good for us, isn't it? (laughs). Even in the show, people (contestants) told us that our marriage is fake, it won't stay, and all. But here's the truth.