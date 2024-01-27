Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

As the Bigg Boss 17 went on, it became evident that this season is the most inconsistent season ever.

Bigg Boss 17 stands out as one of the most successful seasons, with every contestant capturing significant attention. At the start of the show, Bigg Boss himself mentioned that he would be biased towards his favorite participants.

As the season went on, it became evident that Bigg Boss wasn't just favoring some contestants but was also directly getting involved in the game, making strategic moves with the participants. To put it differently, Bigg Boss 17 can be considered the most inconsistent season to date or in other words, I call it the 'most dishonest season ever.' As we approach the finale, let's talk about the two most-discussed incidents from the season and examine how the show makers made different decisions even when faced similar situations.

Tehelka was thrown out of the house for grabbing collar

When Tehelka was asked to leave the Bigg Boss 17 house, the makers conveyed a very clear message to the audience that physical violence is not tolerated within the confines of the house. This incident highlighted the strict consequences that could result from a single mistake. The renowned social media influencer Tehelka Bhai, also known as Sunny Arya, had been entertaining his fans until his aggression significantly impacted his game.

Tehelka was ultimately evicted from Bigg Boss 17 for breaking house rules by engaging in physical altercations with Abhishek Kumar. One thing that one should notice is that Arya was shown the door only for grabbing Abhishek’s collar during the fight.

Abhishek was brought back after slapping Samarth

Abhishek Kumar lost his cool during his argument with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel after they provoked him. He slapped Samarth aka Chintu after which Ankita Lokhande who was the captain of the house decided to evict him from the house. Later, during Bigg Boss 17’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan took Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya’s class for provoking Abhishek.

He said, “When in a film, the villain keeps beating the hero and the hero finally gets up and beats the villain…audiences cheer. When Abhishek slapped Samarth, audiences cheered for him, 'aur maaro'." Later, Abhishek was brought back to the show and is now one of the top 5 finalists of the season.

Points to be noted

In the first incident, Abhishek himself begged Bigg Boss to not evict Tehelka, who grabbed his collar, from the house. But Bigg Boss did evict him ‘only’ for grabbing his collar.

In the second incident, Samarth requested Bigg Boss to not bring Abhishek back after he slapped him. But Bigg Boss brought him back even after breaking the biggest rule of the house.

This clearly mentions how inconsistent and dishonest Bigg Boss Season 17 was.



